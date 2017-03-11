It might not have been pretty but it was effective for the Cariboo Cougars who skated to a 3-0 on Saturday against the Kootenay Ice sweeping their best of three first round series 2-0 at Kin 1.

The Cougars jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes courtesy of Ty Kolle and Hunter Floris zipping pucks past Ice goalie Jake Kemp.

Kootenay was outshot 17-3 after the first period.

After a lacklustre second period, Cariboo iced the victory after a garbage goal from Trey Thomas putting the game out of reach late in the third period.

Things got chippy towards the end of the game as Cougars defenceman Jarin Sutton took a double minor after a rough and tumble sequence in the crease against an Ice forward.

Cariboo will be scoreboard watching over the next 24 hours as they await the conclusion of VNE Chiefs and Valley West Hawks series after the VNW Giants pulled off a massive two game sweep over the Okanagan Rockets winning 5-4 and 5-1.

Cariboo outshot the Ice 35-11.

The major midget Cougars will begin second round playoff action next Friday at Kin 1.

In other BCMML playoff action, the Greater Vancouver Canadians beat the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 3-2 in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the best of three series.