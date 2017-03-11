The Northern Capitals were given all they could handle by the Fraser Valley Rush on Saturday escaping with a 3-2 double overtime win to sweep their best of three playoff series 2-0.

They move on to the semi finals next weekend on the road in a playoff rematch against the Thompson-Okanagan Lakers.

It was Fraser Valley who jumped out to a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena when Janey Wilson zipped one into the net against Caps goalie Olivia Davis.

Both teams traded goals in the middle frame the Rush would find themselves up by a deuce courtesy of Denver Gray.

A short time after, Cailly Mellot put the Capitals on the board completing a three-way scoring play from Sarah Jarvis and McKenzie Muir only trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Jordan Shanks evened the score for the Capitals with less than seven minutes remaining tucking home a feed from Wynona Creyke.

Katie Young would play the hero in overtime burying a Kenna Lloyd pass to clinch the series against Fraser Valley.

On Friday, the Capitals skated to a 3-0 win at CN Centre against the Rush.

Jordan McMillan, Danielle Corrigan, and Mellott all potted goals in the victory.

Olivia Davis picked up the shutout in net.