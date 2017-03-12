The new planned picnic pavilion heading to Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park might get a new patio as well.

The extension would be built beyond the pavilion and create a larger area for gatherings, performances, and ceremonies. The city has applied for a $30,000 Northern Development Initiative Trust grant to fund the addition.

City Strategic Parks Planner Laurie-Ann Kosac says the new space is designed with people with disabilities in mind.

“The patio area that would be extended out from there would be at ground level and a hard surface so you can have multiple events that are fully accessible to the public.”

The entire project replaces the old picnic structure that was taken down years ago. The new structure is an inviting spot for park visitors, but Kosac says the project is about more than that.

“We’re acknowledging the Lheidli T’enneh presence in the community and their traditional lands and we’re featuring information that speaks to their use of the land, the consoles of the river and what that meant to the Lheidli people.”

The city should hear back from NDIT by the end of the month. Construction on the federally-funded, $377,000 pavilion should be finished by Fall.