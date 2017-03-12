If you need to get the kids into day-time programming this Spring Break, you’re in luck.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Childcare Coordinator Brittany Lank has helped plant two weeks of programming.

“We have a bunch of stuff going on in the first week where we’re going to try to discover the world as we know through experiments, visiting the museum, that kind of stuff. Then in the second week we’re actually exploring the theme of Alice in Wonderland. We thought it’d be fun for the kids to be able to explore that weird and wacky world as well.”

Prince George Community Coordinator Paulette Wilson knows there’s also a lot to do elsewhere. The City has created a flyer listing many Pro-D and Spring Break programs, including ones at public facilities and the YMCA.

Space is limited in all these programs, and both Lank and Wilson suggest signing up quickly