The Stand Up For The North Committee is meeting Monday to discuss the future of BC’s forestry industry.

Coordinator Peter Ewart says the group is not happy with where the sector is headed.

“We see the results of it. Places like Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. James, they’ve had mills shut down and the path ahead for forestry is not clear and what we need to be talking about is what can be next.”

Ewart believes forestry doesn’t get the credit it deserves, and he wants it to be at the forefront of the upcoming election.

The meeting starts at 7:30 PM in room 1-306 of the at the College of New Caledonia.