PG gives up 2 goals in 54.5 seconds, both in the final minute of Game 6; Wenatchee wins 4-3, series 4-2

The 2016-17 season for the Prince George Spruce Kings came to an end Sunday night in dramatic fashion.

In the final minute of Game 6, the Wenatchee Wild completed a third period comeback, potting two goals to win 4-3 at the Town Toyota Center and clinching the Mainland Division Semi-Finals, 4-2.

A thank you to everyone who made this season a memorable one. Spruce Kings fall 4-3, with the @WenatcheeWild1 advancing to the next round pic.twitter.com/6HFruyfiV2 — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) March 13, 2017

The Kings started on a high note as forward Ben Poisson scored 2:15 into the opening frame.

Wenatchee’s Dakota Raabe would net a goal on the short-hand to tie the game 11 minutes later.

Spruce Kings took charge in the next period of play; Kyle Johnson potted his team-leading 5th goal of the playoffs, followed by South Korea product Chong Hyun Lee scoring his first career BCHL playoff goal five and a half minutes later.

Chong Hyun Lee scores with 6:01 to go and the Spruce Kings head to the 2nd intermission with a 3-1 lead! Shots on goal 22-11 for the Wild. pic.twitter.com/ozwIMm12x1 — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) March 13, 2017

Wild forward Matthew Baker netted two of Wenatchee’s three third period-comeback goals, including the game-winner with six seconds left and goaltender Anthony Yamnitsky on the bench.

Prince George netminder Tavin Grant, who started between the pipes in every game of the series, stopped 29 of 32 shots; Yamnitsky faced 18 shots on the night, halting 15 of them.

Wild score two goals in 54.5 seconds, and advance to the next round with a 4-3 win — Spruce Kings (@SpruceKings) March 13, 2017

The Wenatchee Wild, who have not lost in regulation in their home barn all season long, will face the Chilliwack Chiefs after winning their series 4-2 over the Langley Rivermen.

The Mainland Division Finals will start this weekend in Washington State.

As for the boys in blue, they’re off for the next few months before returning the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

SEASON RECAP:

Overall Record = 25-27-4-2, 4th in Mainland Division

Home Record = 14-11-2-2, 10th in BCHL

Away Record = 11-16-2-0, 13th in BCHL

Top Scorer = Brett Mennear, 25 goals & 54 assists (79 points)

Top Defenceman = Tyler Anderson, 18 goals & 31 assists (49 points)

Top Rookie = Chong Hyun Lee, 15 goals & 21 assists (36 points)