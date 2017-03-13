UPDATE – 10:58 AM: My Prince George Now spoke with RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass, who said there won’t be any more information released.

He’s confirmed there was a firearm involved but calls this a resolved “personal matter.” The public is safe.

—

UPDATE – 9:58 AM: The police involved incident at a residence on Highway 97 was resolved at 9:30 AM without problems.

The police would like to thank local residents and the public for their patience and understanding.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Prince George RCMP responded to an incident at a residence on the 5900 block of Highway 97 in the Hart area early Monday morning.

Although the incident is not criminal in nature, a firearm is involved.

Police do not believe the public is at risk; however surrounding residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.