Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect involved in a recent string of flashing.

Around 4PM on Sunday afternoon, mounties received a call about a male exposing himself to an adult female on the corner of Patricia Boulevard and Queensway after he had asked for directions.

He is described as:

– South Asian

– Around 25 years old

– 5’8”

– Slim build

– Slight beard and moustache

– Grey and Black hoodie

– Black turban believed to be underneath the hood

– Dark jeans

– Dark shoes

Police say the female fled the scene without any incident or harm.

PG RCMP add there have been two similar incidents of a South Asian male exposing himself to adult females reported to them, both in late January.

One occurred at a liquor establishment on 3rd Avenue and Dominion Street, and the other at a residence near Ferry Avenue and Massey Drive.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says it’s important that the public immediately reports any Incident Act, such as flashing, in order to achieve quicker solves and positive results.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents are asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.