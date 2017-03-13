The Prince George Judo Club (PGJC) is bringing home some hardware from the Edmonton International Judo Championships.

Facing competitors of all ages, including several students from Japan’s Tokyo University, the PGJC won a total of 13 medals; seven gold, three silver, and three bronze.

In the Under-12 category, Prince George finished in first place five times, courtesy of Eva Allen, Levi Cartwright, Eli Dewar, Oskar Dewar, Nevada Jones, and Lily McCullough.

Fallon Jones and Kyra Edgson took gold and silver respectively in the Under-14 tournament, while Tami Goto and Sydney Edgson both earned a bronze medal for the Under-16s.

Goto also participated in the Under-18 competitions, kicking out a silver medal; her teammate Branden Edwards also won second place for his weight class.

Rounding out the PGJC success in Alberta was Taylor Schaus, stepping onto the Senior division podium with a bronze.