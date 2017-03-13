The BC NDP officially nominated Natalie Fletcher to run in the Prince George-Valemont riding in May’s BC Election on May 9.

She’ll be running against Jobs Minister Shirley Bond.

The province isn’t with the times on three major topics according to Fletcher. “I’m finding people are feeling the province is falling behind when it comes to healthcare, senior care, education and good jobs are also a priority as well.”

Fletcher adds the province has become unaffordable under the BC Liberals.

“The middle class is shrinking and people are struggling. When I say people are struggling I don’t mean the vulnerable population but people that are working, families that have two incomes are still finding the rising costs too much.”