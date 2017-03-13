A man wanted on charges of shoplifting in Quesnel is believed to be in the Prince George area.

Enfred Dilbert Lindstrom is being sought out on charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000, and local mounties are now asking for the public’s help in their search.

The incident occurred in June of 2016, but RCMP say Lindstrom failed to attend his most recent court appearance.

He is described as:

– White

– 5’11”

– 221 pounds

– Brown hair

– Green eyes

Police are urging the public to not approach Lindstrom, but call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.