Mounties are looking for two people believed to be responsible for a robbery at a major retail chain on Southridge Avenue in Prince George last month.

The incident happened just after 8 PM on February 3rd. Police allege that a man, accompanied by a female, tried to steal a remote-controlled car. Staff confronted him and asked for a receipt but instead of doing so, the suspect reportedly pulled out a canister of bear mace and sprayed. An employee was hit once and the two suspects fled.

It’s believed they got into the rear seats of a newer model grey Chrysler 300 or Sebring and took off. The remote-controlled car is valued at approximately $100.

Police describe the male as:

· Caucasian

· 20 to 25 years old

· Athletic build

· 173 cm (5’8″)

· Clean shaven

· Wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and black pants with white lettering.

Police describe the female as:

· First Nations

· 170 cm (5’7″)

· 45 kg (100 lbs)

· Wearing a black coat, black hoody and carrying a large tan or brown purse

If you have any information about these two or the incident, you’re asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477, online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only), or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using keyword “pgtips”.