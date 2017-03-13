The schedule is out for the Cariboo Cougars Major Midget best of 3 semi-final series against the Vancouver NW Giants.

Games will be played at Kin 1 Friday and Saturday afternoon at 3:15 with the if needed game Sunday morning at 9:45.

The other semi has the Greater Vancouver Canadians at the Vancouver NE Chiefs in Coquitlam Friday and Saturday night at 7 and if necessary Sunday morning at 11.

The Northern Capitals female midget AAA hockey team will visit the 2nd place Thompson-Okanagan Lakers in the best of three semi-finals.

Games in Vernon will go Friday night at 5, Saturday morning at 10 and if necessary Sunday morning at 9.

The semi-final between the first place Greater Vancouver Comets and the Kootenay Wild will be held in Coquitlam: Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 1:15 p.m. & if needed Sunday at 11:30 a.m.