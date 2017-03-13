A Prince George resident is in court today in connection to an unprovoked assault on a youth Friday morning.

Local mounties received a call of a 29-year-old assaulting a 16-year-old boy near Massey Drive and Griffiths Avenue without any reason.

Police were able to locate Moses Clifford Johnson shortly after tending to the young victim, who was later treated in hospital for a broken nose.

Johnson attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly caught in a nearby high school parking lot; he is currently facing charges with aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.

He is originally from New Hazelton, BC, but recently moved to the Prince George area.

Anyone with more information on this offence is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.