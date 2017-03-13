On Friday night, the BC Teachers Federation voted 98.4% in favour of ratifying their agreement with the Provincial Government, thereby restoring the collective language.

The Prince George School District says they’ll be ready for the upcoming changes as this agreement implements smaller class sizes, improving classroom conditions, and the hiring of more teachers for September.

SD57 Board Chair Tim Bennett says this will bridge the gap between the two partners.

“So now the district can work with our local teachers’ union to ensure that our classes meet the new language and start hiring.”

Bennett says the majority of PG schools will likely have to add more classrooms to their campus to make way for the smaller sizes.

“The district has quite a high capacity rate already, so I know the board and senior administration are working very hard to look at how we can accommodate the increased classes at all of our facilities.”

He says those schools are currently in need of more instructors to accommodate for the upcoming changes and hopes the new deal will be fully funded.

This will also be a way of trying to keep teachers to stay in the region.

“Recruitment is a big issue that the district is facing right now; not only on how do we keep our great teachers in School District 57, but also how do we recruit teachers to the district to make sure all of our positions are filled.”

Bennett says more information is to come on Wednesday, when the Board of education announces their new budget.