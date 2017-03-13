This week, March 12th to 18th, is known as Social Work Week, where British Columbia recognizes contributions made by more than 2,600 employees in the field.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) started this initiative, highlights unsung heroes in social work.

Executive Director of Service Delivery Sheila Robinson says this is a line of duty that tends to be overlooked.

“Social workers are a humble group of people and their biggest satisfaction is helping the people they work with and not necessarily always showcasing that work publicly.”

She says most social workers don’t get recognized because the majority of them are tied down to client confidentiality when it comes to the public’s unfamiliarity with success stories.

According to Robinson and the MCFD, more people are needed in the profession due to the number of vulnerable residents in rural and remote areas, including Northern BC.

“Some of the place we’re trying to recruit to are Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Williams Lake, Burns Lake; we really want new graduates to be attracted to the North, and that’s why incentives are being offered.”

NEW: Social Work Week honours those who serve #BC’s most vulnerable, https://t.co/ziUfkHqEWw — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 12, 2017

Starting in April, cash incentives between $3,000 and $6,000 will be offered in an effort to attract more workers.

“This is a really tough job that social workers do, and the more people that we have on the ground, the better it is for families and have more and more stability in this area.”

The province has dedicated themselves to telling the story of one employee every day until Saturday.