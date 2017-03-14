The Prince George Cougars first two playoff games will be played Friday, March 24th and Saturday, March 25th at CN Centre.

The Cougars first round opponent has still not been determined.

They will face one of four teams: Victoria, Kamloops, Tri-City or Portland.

The Cougars, who have established a club record with 44 wins, wrap up their regular season with a home and home against the Blazers: Friday in Kamloops and Saturday in Prince George.

In the race for first place in the B.C. Division, P.G. is two points ahead of Kelowna and the Rockets have a game in hand which they make-up Wednesday at home against Everett.