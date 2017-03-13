It’s a sign of spring now that the Ice Oval is officially closed.

It was only open 78 days since the season started on December 10, including the rest of that month, 23 days in January, 18 in February, and another 10 in March before closing on the 12th. Inclement conditions closed it for 20 days in that span.

“This season is not the shortest that we’ve had in the past but it’s probably one of the shorter ones and because of the thaws that we had. Everything really hinges on the weather,” says Ice Oval Society President Kathy Lewis.

Despite the quick season, a Society volunteer calculated that 10,168 people visited the Oval. Lewis says that’s higher than last year, both in terms of total users and users per day.

All things considered, Lewis says it was a good year.

“It was either -20 or plus 10. We had some really excellent skating at the early part of the season and then we had to go through a couple thaw periods. Then of course when it got quite cold the ice was great but it’s a little harder for people to come out skating.”

The surface held the PG Ice Man and free skate events this year, which Lewis believes helped with exposure. The new Canfor house also lets skaters head indoors to change or warm up in chilly conditions.