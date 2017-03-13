Spruce Kings' Kyle Johnson earns honourable mention this week from BCHL for his five-goal feat in the playoffs | My Light Photography

The Prince George Spruce Kings’ season is over after losing in the playoffs’ first round, but the player who helped them avoid the series sweep has received praise from the BCHL.

Forward Kyle Johnson has been named an honourable mention, for the week ending March 12th, as the league announced their player of the week awards.

The Port Moody product scored five goals in four games during the King’s playoff-run, including the winning goal in Game 5 at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena (RMCA).

Johnson also earned two consecutive Third Stars in Games 5 and 6.

The 18-year-old finished the 2016-17 season tied for 4th on PG’s stats sheet with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists), and is committed to the Yale University Bulldogs for 2018-19.