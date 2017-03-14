Announced by Education Minister Mike Bernier and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Education Linda Larson Tuesday, the money will help districts with hard-to-fill positions.

The money will cover free job posting services and access to an online teacher application system, coordinate national and international recruits, and include local incentives, such as enhanced funding for travel expenses for professional development, relocation expenses, and transitional housing assistance.

Recruitment is an ongoing issue for School District 57. With 1,100 new teachers about to be hired for September, Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster knows Prince George is again in some tough competition. However, she feels the best recruiting tool is showing off what Prince George has to offer. From there, she believes the city will sell itself.

“If you don’t know about it, you’re not going to be looking for Prince George as a place to build your career or your family to church so we’re focusing on ensuring that so we have a good communication message to prospective the staff.”

The District hasn’t been told what its cut of this money is yet and, therefore, doesn’t have a plan how to spend it. Regardless of the funding, Marquis-Forster is welcoming applicants from far and wide.

“Lots of folks have come to Prince George for the opportunity of working, for the opportunity of the lifestyle, so we’re pretty confident that we’re in a great part of Canada and there are many many reasons for people to choose our area,” she says.

Until all needed positions are filled, School District 57 is considering hiring non-certified teachers to substitute. This is a common practice in smaller and remote communities.