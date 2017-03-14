Canfor Pulp Products Inc. was recently given $13 million to continue its funding one of its environmentally-friendly green initiatives.

The Government of Canada handed out grants to companies committed to supporting technologies that have big environmental goals and creating jobs.

The pulp and paper producer is finding ways to turn waste product from its production processes and develop it into a biofuel product. This could be filtered and turned into new biofuels and biochemicals.

Martin Pudlas, Canfor’s Vice-President of Operations, says “We have the opportunity to create a truly renewable biofuel that can easily integrate with conventional fuels to dramatically lower environmental impacts. This funding from SDTC provides critical support as we look to operationalize this truly transformative green technology.”

Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation out of Burnaby also received $10 million for its work developing new fuel cell modules to be used in car applications.