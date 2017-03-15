Syncrude Canada says a blaze at the Mildred Lake Upgrader is now isolated and under control.

An explosion and fire were reported at the facility north of Fort McMurray just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with the Alberta Energy Regulator looking into what happened.

Syncrude has confirmed one employee was taken to hospital with injuries, and Alberta Health Services says they were in serious, but stable condition.

AHS has also issued a precautionary health advisory for Fort MacKay and nearby worker lodges.

Because of smoke and low levels of Sulphur Dioxide, some people could experience health problems.

Employees went back to work on Tuesday evening.