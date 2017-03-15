Little progress has been made to the Connaught Motor Inn after the hotel’s three-month business suspension expired in September.

The Inn has to fulfil 15 of Prince George City Council’s suggestions before it can re-open to the public.

City Bylaw Services Manager Fred Crittenden says they’ve had little to no contact with the property owner.

“As far as what’s happening with the property we’re not sure as the owners have not made contact with us at this point to say they are moving towards compliance yet. It’s kind of a wait and see for us as to when they decide to upgrade the property.”

Some of the 15 conditions include things like electrical and plumbing.

Since the city pulled the hotel’s business license in May of 2016, the Prince George RCMP says calls for service to the area dropped by 67%.

#CityofPG partnership with @PG_RCMP leads to significant drop in crime in area around troubled motel. https://t.co/ZyTZd5Q0JQ pic.twitter.com/v1yNTSoPmd — Prince George, BC (@CityofPG) October 21, 2016

RCMP Superintendent Warren Brown says ultimately, this was a bit of an easy fix given the type of crime the location attracted.

“At the end of the day, we’ve met our goal of ensuring community safety for not only the vulnerable people who lived here but also those businesses who frequent the area.”

In addition to crime and security issues, a WorkSafe BC spokesperson told council the building posed a health risk to its workers through mould and asbestos.

The City hasn’t received a Business Operating Plan (staffing, security, operational changes), fire separation repairs haven’t been confirmed, and there’s also been no indication that the rooms are free of toxic chemicals, pesticides, or mould.

There haven’t been any documents sent in regarding a new security system nor has there been any certification about heating fixes.

Crittenden adds the city won’t do anymore unless they absolutely have to.

“If we feel at any point the structure is such that it creates a nuisance because it’s starting to fall down or it becomes a public safety hazard as far as the building collapsing then we would take steps there.”

Even some residents are growing tired of the stalemate.