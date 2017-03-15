The first ever pop-up American consulate will be at the Prince George Library tomorrow.

They’ll be taking passport applications and reports of birth abroad as well as offering notary services.

“We’ve scheduled about four hours at the Prince George Public Library,” says Ingrid Specht, Vice Consul with American Citizen Services with the US Consulate in Vancouver. “We ask people to prepare a little bit ahead of time so that we can set up appointments for US Citizens or for those use meeting US Citizen Services so that everybody can collect the documents that they need.”

While appointments are preferred, Specht says they will be able to accommodate some drop-ins.

“We prefer appointments but if people come to drop in which had happened before at some of our outreach events, we are obviously very happy to help as much as we can. If there’s a drop and would suggest doing it earlier rather than later so if there’s time – to go to the bank to go to Canada Post – to get everything that’s needed.”

Specht says they’re hoping to hold more of these events in future.

“We hope that people can follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep an eye on when we’re going to be doing our outreach events. We know that there a lot of American citizens living out in Prince George and we’re just trying to reach the biggest number of people so that we can make the biggest impact.”

The pop-up consulate will take place tomorrow between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm in the 2nd floor Study Room of the Prince George Public Library’s Bob Harkins Branch. To book an appointment, you can call 604-685-4311, email vancouverACS@state.gov or visit their website.