36 freestyle skiers from Northern BC descended upon Panorama Ski Resort for the 5th Kootenay Cup | NBCFSC

The Northern BC Freestyle Ski Club (NBCFSC) competed in the 5th annual Kootenay Freestyle Classic Cup this past weekend.

The team of 36 athletes, coaches, volunteers, and family members trekked to the Panorama Mountain Resort in Invermere, where the organization rolled away with four medals.

Prince George native Loic St. Denis (below) took the NBCFSC’s lone gold medal in the Freestyle Moguls contest for the Under-16 Boys category, after walking away with a silver medal last season.

In the Slopestyle competition, three skiers raced to three silver-medal finishes; Ella Vonah in the Under-10 Girls division, Autumn Knudsen for Girls Under-12, and Andre Dreyer in a tight finish for the Under-16 Boys contest.

More than 100 athletes showed up at the slopes, including teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan.