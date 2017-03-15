UPDATE 2:20 PM:

City crews have again closed Boundary Road due to water flowing across the road.

Traffic is blocked off from the Boeing Road and Boundary Road roundabout down to the Boundary and Highway 97 intersection.

Public Works crews are dealing with the excessive meltwater caused by recent temperatures.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

—

Original 1:38PM:

Prince George city crews have reopened Boundary Road after it was closed Wednesday morning following a mudslide that flowed across the road.



The road was closed near the roundabout at Boeing Road and Boundary Road up to the intersection at Boundary and Highway 97.



Although the road is now open, it may have to be closed again if rising temperatures and melting snow and ice cause even more flowing surface water.