Prince George city crews have reopened Boundary Road after it was closed Wednesday morning following a mudslide that flowed across the road.
The road was closed near the roundabout at Boeing Road and Boundary Road up to the intersection at Boundary and Highway 97.
Although the road is now open, it may have to be closed again if rising temperatures and melting snow and ice cause even more flowing surface water.
Boundary road reopens to traffic following mudslide
