The Prince George Cougars are not in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a 5th straight week.

The (44-21-3-2) Cougars had an earlier stretch this season of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The Saint John Sea Dogs remain #1.

The Regina Pats, who have clinched first overall in the WHL standings, are up one to #2.

The Medicine Hat Tigers drop from #7 to #9.

The Seattle Thunderbirds enter the rankings at #10 while the Everett Silvertips remain an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.