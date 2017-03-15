The Prince George Cougars are not in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a 5th straight week.
The (44-21-3-2) Cougars had an earlier stretch this season of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.
The Saint John Sea Dogs remain #1.
The Regina Pats, who have clinched first overall in the WHL standings, are up one to #2.
The Medicine Hat Tigers drop from #7 to #9.
The Seattle Thunderbirds enter the rankings at #10 while the Everett Silvertips remain an honorable mention.
The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.