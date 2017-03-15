Fifty-two local organisations received a lot of money Wednesday.

Thirty-one of these received funds through the myPG Community Grant, which rewards groups developing and implementing new activities and events that “continue to making Prince George a great community.” The city distributed $362,120 to these successful applicants.

Among these was the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a recipient of $12,000. Volunteer Bernie Goold says the funding will help with the non-profit’s voucher program, a bi-weekly shopping spree that helps those in need pick out clothing and household necessities.

“We’re privileged. This goes to help pay half of our staff salary and then that means they get individual attention and are treated like any other customer that comes into the store, which brings dignity and respect to them.”

Council presenting Community Enhancement and myPG Community Grants at @pg_library #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/EtjDux40ZW — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 15, 2017

Other recipients include Emily Carr University, Engage Sport North, Peyak Li Moond Metis Society, and PG Folkfest

The day’s other donees received their money through the Community Enhancement Grant, which encourages local groups to continue improving neighbourhoods and foster civic pride to grow a healthy community. The $8,000 was split between 16 recipients.

The Connecting Communities Association, a non-profit composed of six volunteers promoting sustainable development and environmental protection, is using its $500 to building a community garden on Queensway.

“That’s going to help us get materials that we need to start developing the gardens that we want to develop,” sats President Jody Holmes, “that’s going to be a great educational opportunity for us to teach youth in the city and also people who made want to learn how to grow food for themselves.”

The Connaught Youth Centre, Hary Community Association, Move Cove Choral Society, and the Prince George Farmers’ Market also received funding.

Mayor Lyn Hall and Councillors Albert Koehler, Jillian Merrick, and Susan Scott were on hand to deliver the cheques. Mayor Hall says these diversified groups make the city what is is.

“Volunteerism in these non-profit organizations are the backbone of Prince George, so it was a real privilege for us to be here today and give out grant dollars to them so that they can put on the programs that they do every year.”

The first batch of over 50 grant recipients #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/gQEVlGGRx3 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 15, 2017

The next round of grant applications is due October 15th.