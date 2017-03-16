The Everett Silvertips did the Prince George Cougars a humongous favor on Wednesday night by knocking off the Rockets 4-1 in Kelowna.

The loss ended the Rockets seven game win streak.

The Cougars, who have led the B.C. Division since the opening night of the season, are in control of their own destiny for finishing in first place.

Prince George is two points ahead of Kelowna with each team having two games left.

The Cougars have a home and home against the Blazers to conclude the regular season: Friday in Kamloops and Saturday at CN Centre.

The Rockets face the last place Giants twice: Friday in Kelowna and Saturday in Langley.

P.G. needs three out of four points against the Blazers to secure their first division banner regardless of what the Rockets do on the weekend.

The Seattle Thunderbirds are first in the Western Conference standings after a 4-2 victory in Spokane.

The Thunderbirds have 96 points with two games to go (home against Portland and Vancouver) followed by the Silvertips with 95; however, Everett has three remaining (home and home against Victoria and at Tri-City).

The Cougars have a club record 44 wins and 93 points.