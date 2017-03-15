Prince George residents can expect to see plenty of BC Hydro crews on the roads or in their neighbourhood this Spring.

The power supply company is replacing 157 power poles around the city, as part of its on-going maintenance program.

Northern spokesperson Bob Gammer says more than 10,000 wooden poles across the province are being removed and upgraded as they continue to deteriorate by insects and weather conditions over time.

“We need to maintain a reliable system for British Columbians, and so replacement of these poles is necessary and we do this every year.”

While this shouldn’t affect customers as much as it should, Gammer says workers need to be aware of the situation.

“Where there’s any risk of safety we will take a small power outage and try to localize it that is minimize the number of customers affected will do that as much as possible so that most people will not notice any interruption in service.”

He adds replacement projects occur every year, however there is no official timeline yet on when crews will begin their work.

Gammer says more information will be provided in the upcoming weeks.