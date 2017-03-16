Local hockey fans will be treated to playoff action next Friday night. One fan will be treated to tens of thousands of dollars.

The Prince George Cougars’ first home playoff game (March 24th) will be another Mega Jackpot night. Anonymous corporate sponsors have started the 50/50 pot at $20,000 and will distribute $10 worth of tickets to the first 2,000 fans. The January 20th winner took home their share of $123,851.

This is team’s third mega-night this year, each of which has surpassed Cougars Vice-President of Business Andy Beesley’s expectations. He commends Prince George and the Cougars’ fans for their generosity and says he’s not sure what to expect this time around.

“We know everybody wants to win the prize, but everybody also realizes they’re donating to a very valuable and very worthwhile cause so people pull out money out of their wallets and buy a lot of tickets I never in my wildest dreams would have guessed that we would have got to $100,000, and yet we’ve broken up twice now.”

The other half of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters Prince George, which is still recovering from its cash-strapped 2016. Executive Director Tim Bennett knows this upcoming donation will go a long way.

“It’s no secret, last year with a challenging year for the agency we had to make a lot of cuts and through the hard work of staff and amazing support of the community we are able to turn that around and our programs are getting up and running again. The proceeds from the 50/50 are going to help us ensure those programs are sustainable and that we don’t hit that cash flow crunch again in the future.”

The CN Centre will open at noon on game day so fans can begin purchasing 50/50 tickets. You must be in attendance, and over 19 years old, to win.

It’s still not confirmed which team the Cougars will play in the first round of the WHL playoffs, but Prince George will start the series at home on March 24th and 25th.