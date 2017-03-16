With the warm weather shining down in Prince George, the city’s bear population is slowly waking up from hibernation.

Northern Bear Awareness President Dave Bakker says while the hibernating season isn’t over yet, the odd sighting this time of year is not uncommon.

“Especially when bears will spend their winter months denned up close to a residential neighbourhood and then they can just go for a brief walk and get access to an easily obtainable attractant such as a bird feeder or garbage can.”

Bakker encourages residents to get a head start on making attractants less accessible as the natural feeding season spans from mid-April to November.