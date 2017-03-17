Kierstin Vohar will stay close to home and play for the UNBC women’s soccer team next season.

The midfielder got a late start in the sport, playing soccer for the first time when she was 12-years-old.

“I never thought I’d do so well in soccer. I started late, but I have grown and I feel really special to be a part of this team.”

Vohar has been training with the Timberwolves, under the watchful eye of Head Coach Neil Sedgwick, who says Vohar’s willingness to learn is a major asset.

“I was impressed by Kierstin’s growth throughout the Western Canada College ID Camp in Shawnigan Lake last summer. She asked fantastic questions and you could see how she was very deliberate in her application.”

The Timberwolves coach also suggested Vohar’s physical tools as part of a tremendous package.

“She wants to learn, but what is exciting is she has the raw ability to achieve her goals. As a strong athlete, Kierstin has great potential as a player.”

Set to graduate from Prince George Secondary this spring, Vohar will enrol in the UNBC Environmental Studies program, with the hopes of pursuing a career in environmental law.