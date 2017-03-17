Photo of Jesse Gabrielle in action is courtesy of PG Cougars & Brett Cullen Photography

The Prince George Cougars third consecutive victory puts them one point shy of clinching first place in the B.C. Division.

Jesse Gabrielle (who leads the team in goals with 35) scored twice in less than four minutes in the second period to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 triumph Friday over the Blazers in Kamloops.

Kody McDonald opened the scoring for the Cats late in the first period.

Both Nikita Popugaev and Josh Anderson picked up a pair of assists.

Ty Edmonds made 24 saves for his 100th WHL regular season win.

Prince George outshot the Kamloops 38-25.

The Kelowna Rockets kept their hopes alive for top spot as they crushed the Vancouver Giants

7-0 in the first of a home and home.

The Rockets and Giants meet against again tonight (Saturday) in Langley.

Prince George is two points ahead of Kelowna and on the verge of claiming its first division title.

The (45-21-3-2) Cougars conclude their regular season this evening against the Blazers at CN Centre on Fan Appreciation Night where over 3,500 prizes will be handed out.

Meanwhile, the Everett Silvertips doubled the Victoria Royals 4-2 to move into first place in the Western Conference standings.

Everett has 97 points followed by Seattle with 96 and Prince George with 95.