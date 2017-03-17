BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is continuing their goal of creating efficient flows along two of the North’s most busiest roads.

Highways 16 and 97 through Prince George will receive a total of $450,000 in upgrades in the summer, including:

– Turn signals, westbound right turning lane at intersection of Kimball and HWY 16

– Extension of yield lane from Pine Centre Mall onto HWY 97

“It’s great to see work progressing on projects that will increase safety and efficiency on the Highway 16 arterial,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Morris in a statement.

“This partnership with the City of Prince George is proving to be an effective and efficient way to get these projects moving quickly.”

Both plans are set to start at the beginning of July, expecting to be complete by the fall.

The projects are part of BC government’s 10-year transportation plan for the province’s highway networks.