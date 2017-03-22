UPDATE:
Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn beat the Thompson Zone (Kamloops) 3-1 Tuesday night to improve its perfect record to 3-0 at the BC Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1.
Earlier, Prince George won its first two games by an identical 5-3 score over Coquitlam and the North East Trackers.
PG will continue the six team round robin Wednesday night, 7:30PM against Chilliwack.
Battle of the undefeated tonight as we take on @ChilliwackA1 . Surely a watch you won't want to miss. 7:30pm Kin 1!!!
— Midget 1 Cougars (@midget1cougars) March 22, 2017
The host team will also face Saanich Thursday afternoon at 1:30PM to conclude the round-robin.
The championship game featuring the top two teams will be played Thursday night at 7:30PM.
Standings after day two:
1) Prince George, (3-0)
2) Chilliwack (2-0)
3) Coquitlam (2-1)
4) Thompson (1-2)
5) North East (0-2)
6) Saanich (0-2)
===
In other Minor Hockey Provincials this week:
PG is 0-3-1 at the six-team Bantam Tier 1 tourney in Kamloops
——————————————————————–
– Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG on Sunday
– North Zone 6-2 over PG on Monday
– PG tied Nanaimo 5-5 on Monday
– Burnaby Winter Club over PG 3-1 on Tuesday
PG is 0-2-2 at the seven-team Bantam Female contest in Richmond
———————————————————————
– PG tied South Island 1-1 on Sunday
– Abbotsford over PG 7-0 on Monday
– Richmond over PG 14-1 on Tuesday
– PG tied North West 3-3 on Tuesday
PG is 0-2-1 in the six-team Peewee Tier 1 tournament in Nanaimo
—————————————————————–
– Abbotsford over PG 8-1 on Sunday
– PG tied Kelowna 7-7 on Monday
– North Shore over PG 9-1 on Tuesday
PG finished round robin 1-2 at Peewee Tier 2 in Trail with nine teams
———————————————————————
– Burnaby 7-0 over PG on Sunday
– Nelson 12-4 over PG on Monday
– PG over Kitimat 8-4 on Tuesday