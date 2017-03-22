UPDATE:

Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn beat the Thompson Zone (Kamloops) 3-1 Tuesday night to improve its perfect record to 3-0 at the BC Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1.

Earlier, Prince George won its first two games by an identical 5-3 score over Coquitlam and the North East Trackers.

PG will continue the six team round robin Wednesday night, 7:30PM against Chilliwack.

Battle of the undefeated tonight as we take on @ChilliwackA1 . Surely a watch you won't want to miss. 7:30pm Kin 1!!! — Midget 1 Cougars (@midget1cougars) March 22, 2017

The host team will also face Saanich Thursday afternoon at 1:30PM to conclude the round-robin.

The championship game featuring the top two teams will be played Thursday night at 7:30PM.

Standings after day two:

1) Prince George, (3-0)

2) Chilliwack (2-0)

3) Coquitlam (2-1)

4) Thompson (1-2)

5) North East (0-2)

6) Saanich (0-2)

===

In other Minor Hockey Provincials this week:

PG is 0-3-1 at the six-team Bantam Tier 1 tourney in Kamloops

——————————————————————–

– Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG on Sunday

– North Zone 6-2 over PG on Monday

– PG tied Nanaimo 5-5 on Monday

– Burnaby Winter Club over PG 3-1 on Tuesday

PG is 0-2-2 at the seven-team Bantam Female contest in Richmond

———————————————————————

– PG tied South Island 1-1 on Sunday

– Abbotsford over PG 7-0 on Monday

– Richmond over PG 14-1 on Tuesday

– PG tied North West 3-3 on Tuesday

PG is 0-2-1 in the six-team Peewee Tier 1 tournament in Nanaimo

—————————————————————–

– Abbotsford over PG 8-1 on Sunday

– PG tied Kelowna 7-7 on Monday

– North Shore over PG 9-1 on Tuesday

PG finished round robin 1-2 at Peewee Tier 2 in Trail with nine teams

———————————————————————

– Burnaby 7-0 over PG on Sunday

– Nelson 12-4 over PG on Monday

– PG over Kitimat 8-4 on Tuesday