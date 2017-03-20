Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn is off to a 2-0 start at the B.C. Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1.
Prince George won the tournament opener 5-3 over Coquitlam and followed that up with a 5-3 victory over the North East Trackers.
P.G. will continue the six team round robin tonight (Tuesday) at 7:45 against Kamloops.
They also meet Chilliwack Wednesday night at 7:30 and Saanich Thursday afternoon at 1:30.
The championship game featuring the top two teams from the round robin
will be played Thursday night at 7:30.
In other Minor Hockey Provincials this week:
PG is 0-2-1 at (6 team) Bantam Tier 1 in Kamloops
Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG Sunday
North Zone 6-2 over PG Monday
PG and Nanaimo 5-5 tie Monday
PG is 0-0-1 at (7 team) Bantam Female in Richmond
PG 1-1 tie against South Island Sunday
PG is 0-1 at (6 team) Peewee Tier 1 in Nanaimo
Abbotsford over PG 8-1 Sunday
PG is 0-2 at (9 team) Peewee Tier 2 in Trail
Burnaby 7-0 over PG Sunday
Nelson 12-4 over PG Monday