Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn is off to a 2-0 start at the B.C. Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1.

Prince George won the tournament opener 5-3 over Coquitlam and followed that up with a 5-3 victory over the North East Trackers.

P.G. will continue the six team round robin tonight (Tuesday) at 7:45 against Kamloops.

They also meet Chilliwack Wednesday night at 7:30 and Saanich Thursday afternoon at 1:30.

The championship game featuring the top two teams from the round robin

will be played Thursday night at 7:30.

In other Minor Hockey Provincials this week:

PG is 0-2-1 at (6 team) Bantam Tier 1 in Kamloops

Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG Sunday

North Zone 6-2 over PG Monday

PG and Nanaimo 5-5 tie Monday



PG is 0-0-1 at (7 team) Bantam Female in Richmond

PG 1-1 tie against South Island Sunday

PG is 0-1 at (6 team) Peewee Tier 1 in Nanaimo

Abbotsford over PG 8-1 Sunday



PG is 0-2 at (9 team) Peewee Tier 2 in Trail

Burnaby 7-0 over PG Sunday

Nelson 12-4 over PG Monday

