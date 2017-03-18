The nomination period has closed for this year’s Prince George Pride Society’s Snowflake Ball.

President Stacey Hewlett and the society will hand out 10 awards to groups, businesses, and city residents that have a positive impact on the Prince George LGBTQ+ community.

“People are sort of unaware of how awesome our community is and I think this is a really great opportunity to acknowledge those people.”

Those who have attended the annual event in the past will be in for a few surprises. Instead of a dinner this year, the evening will be more of a meet & greet with appetizers and cocktails.

“You can get to know the people that are involved in our community and that are supporting that inclusivity and it’s just kind of a way for us to get together and chat and sort of be as one,” says Hewlett.

Often reserved for January, the Snowflake Ball was pushed to March for PG Pride’s 20th anniversary. The Society is holding one event a month in celebration, including dances in April and June, a youth prom in May, and pride weekend in July.

The Snowflake Ball is Saturday, March 25th. Cocktails start at 7.