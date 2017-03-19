Spruce City Wildlife Association and the BC Wildlife Federation are holding a town hall to discuss the future of BC’s fish and wildlife.

Speaker Jesse Zeman hopes to discuss trends and threats to habitats and animal populations, as well as public access to resources and how to better the current situation.

“There’s a 50%-70% decline in [the] moose population. It seems that declining fish and wildlife values are becoming a province-wide issue and a lot of the challenges behind that is that we aren’t investing in those resources.”

Zeman notes that caribou, elk, moose, deer, and fish populations are all declining, as is the budget for natural resource conservation. He hopes to motivate anglers and hunters to speak to their MLA’s so something can be done on a provincial level.

“Fish and wildlife is in decline and so is funding for fish and wildlife and natural resource management as a whole … if you don’t invest in your business over time your business is getting disappear and that’s what we’re seeing.”

That meeting will be April 3rd at 6:30 PM in the UNBC Canfor Theatre.