The Canadian Cancer Society and Save-On Foods in Prince George are teaming up next month.

For every bushel of daffodils sold at the grocery store between March 24rg and April 6th, it’ll donate $1 to the society.

Canadian Cancer Society Northern Region Team Lead, Annual Giving Helen Owen says this exemplifies the support of Prince George.

“With Save-on partnering for the flower sales, it’s very helpful because in previous years it was our volunteers that went out and sold the fresh flowers so it really makes it a lot more manageable.”

This campaign kickstarts a busy month for the society, which will also begin selling daffodil pins on April 1st. There isn’t a financial benchmark, Owen just hopes you can give what you can.

“Most people recognize the daffodil is the symbol of the Canadian Cancer Society and through purchasing it, the funds raised go to support the programs and services of the society and support those who are dealing with cancer right now.”

The society is also holding the second annual Climb for Cancer on April 22nd.