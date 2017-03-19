The GOAT welcomes BOB DYLAN in concert!

For the first time ever – the incomparable Bob Dylan takes to the CN Centre stage – on Saturday, July 22, 2017! Show starts promptly at 8:00 pm. Tickets on sale this Friday, March 24, 10:00 am, at all Ticketmaster outlets!

Concert Presale

Wednesday, March 22, 10:00 am to Thursday, March 23, 10:00 pm

Password: stardust



Rolling Stone writes: For almost 50 years, Bob Dylan has remained, along with James Brown, the most influential American musician rock & roll has ever produced. Inscrutable and unpredictable, Dylan has been both deified and denounced for his shifts of interest, while whole schools of musicians took up his ideas. His lyrics — the first in rock to be seriously regarded as literature — became so well known that politicians from Jimmy Carter to Vaclav Havel have cited them as an influence. By personalizing folk songs, Dylan reinvented the singer-songwriter genre; by performing his allusive, poetic songs in his nasal, spontaneous vocal style with an electric band, he enlarged pop’s range and vocabulary while creating a widely imitated sound. By recording with Nashville veterans, he helped give rise to Seventies country-rock. In the 1980s and 1990s, although he often seemed to flounder, he still had the ability to challenge, influence, and surprise listener — something he did more reliably in the late 1990s and 2000s, when he recorded some of the greatest music of his career.

TICKETS: $65.00 and $85.00 (plus s/c’s) Reserved Seating Tickets available at all Ticketmaster outlets or Charge By Phone 1-855-985-5000 Order on-line at www.ticketmaster.ca