Monday is officially the first day of spring in Prince George.

Jennifer Hay with Environment Canada expects the new season to get off to an uneven start.

“Heading into the next week it will be anywhere between minus -10 degrees and plus 10 for temperatures so it should be a mixed bag.”

Hay is expecting a typical spring by Prince George standards with a lot of back and forth weather.

“A mix of conditions is typically what we find in the shoulder seasons which are spring and fall and you get kind of everything at that time.”

As for the winter season, residents in the Prince George area and across the north were turning up the thermostat a lot more often. “The stats for the winter season were a little colder than normal by about 2.5 degrees compared to the overall average in the last 30 years.”

Precipitation during the winter was near normal with 100% of the type precipitation that normally falls between December and February.

This week’s forecast will be in the plus five to ten degree Celsius range with a mix of sunshine and rain expected.