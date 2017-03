Willow Cale Road is one of five projects the City is seeking a loan to repair

Roads crews will finish paving the Haggith Creek crossing on Willow Cale Road shortly, weather permitting.

The city will re-open the street around noon on March 31st. It’ll be single-lane, alternating traffic.

Serious erosion reduced the road to single-lane in February 2016. The $2.78 million construction project began in September.

The area is still an active construction site and residents are asked to drive cautiously.