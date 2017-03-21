A 31-year old man is in custody facing a slew of charges following a firearms call this past weekend.

Just before 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a man pointing a gun on Claxton Crescent.

After fleeing from police, the suspect was found in his vehicle on the corner of Enemark Crescent and Ospika Boulevard.

The driver then fled from police again but was later caught at the intersection of Westwood Drive and Ferry Avenue.

Two subsequent warrants were executed by police at a home on Fairview Crescent where they seized $7500 worth of clothing believed to be stolen from a Domano Boulevard business back on March 9.

Samuel Jacob Chapman has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Chapman will appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges possible.