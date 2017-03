The Prince George RCMP are on the scene of a break and enter to a retail store on Monterey Road and Highway 97.

Police responded just before 6 o’clock Tuesday morning and found a vehicle had smashed into the business so thieves could gain access.

The suspects fled shortly after the incident occurred.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the people or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or crime stoppers.