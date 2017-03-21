Update

The Prince George RCMP continue to investigate a break and enter this morning in the Hart on Monterey Road near Highway 97.

Police received a call just after 6am and a found a vehicle had smashed into the business so thieves could gain access.

A quantity of alcohol was taken by the suspects who fled shortly after.

Investigators believe a stolen pickup truck may have been used during the break-in.

The local detachment received a report of a stolen red 2007 Ford F-250 truck at 4;45 am from the 2000 block of Central Street.

The truck has a life kit with a BC license plate of FC-8966.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

======

Original story at posted at 8:38am

The Prince George RCMP are on the scene of a break and enter to a retail store on Monterey Road and Highway 97.

Police responded just before 6 o’clock Tuesday morning and found a vehicle had smashed into the business so thieves could gain access.

The suspects fled shortly after the incident occurred.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the people or vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or crime stoppers.