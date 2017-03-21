The revised schedule is out for the Prince George Cougars-Portland Winterhawks first round playoff series.
The first two games will be played at CN Centre Friday night at 7PM and Sunday afternoon at 5PM.
The series shifts to Portland for Games 3 and 4 March 29th and 30th.
The complete schedule is listed below:
|Game
|Visitor
|Home
|Date
|Time
|1
|Portland
|@
|Prince George
|Friday, March 24
|7:00
|2
|Portland
|@
|Prince George
|Sunday, March 26
|5:00
|3
|Prince George
|@
|Portland
|Wednesday, March 29
|7:00
|4
|Prince George
|@
|Portland
|Thursday, March 30
|7:00
|5 *
|Portland
|@
|Prince George
|Saturday, April 1
|7:00
|6 *
|Prince George
|@
|Portland
|Monday, April 3
|7:00
|7 *
|Portland
|@
|Prince George
|Wednesday, April 5
|7:00
Great news for Cougars fans! Single game playoff tickets will be available for sale to the general public at 6:00pm on Tuesday, March 21st! pic.twitter.com/Pk3Lb8VzsX
— PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 20, 2017