The revised schedule is out for the Prince George Cougars-Portland Winterhawks first round playoff series.

The first two games will be played at CN Centre Friday night at 7PM and Sunday afternoon at 5PM.

The series shifts to Portland for Games 3 and 4 March 29th and 30th.

The complete schedule is listed below:

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Portland @ Prince George Friday, March 24 7:00 2 Portland @ Prince George Sunday, March 26 5:00 3 Prince George @ Portland Wednesday, March 29 7:00 4 Prince George @ Portland Thursday, March 30 7:00 5 * Portland @ Prince George Saturday, April 1 7:00 6 * Prince George @ Portland Monday, April 3 7:00 7 * Portland @ Prince George Wednesday, April 5 7:00