More than a year later, charges have been laid in a fatal crash that happened on Highway 97 near Handlen Road.

In the early hours of March 12, 2016, a pick-up truck travelling south on the highway lost control and rolled over, landing in the ditch. A 21 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, investigators believed both alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson says the driver of the vehicle has been charged.

“Charges have been laid in connection with a fatal collision from March 12th of 2016 that claimed the life of the young man and sent three other two hospitals, says Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP. “Dustin Alan Tisdale has been charged with seven counts under the Criminal Code.

Tisdale, 22, is facing multiple counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm contrary to Section 221 and causing an accident resulting in bodily harm contrary to Section 2550(2.1). He also faces single counts of criminal negligence causing death contrary to Section 220(b), causing an accident resulting in death contrary to Section 255(3.1) and accident resulting in death contrary to Section 255(3.2).

He is expected in court next month.

While a year may seem like a very long time between an incident and related charges, Saunderson says cases like this one are complicated.

“With an investigation of this magnitude, there are a lot of people involved – a lot of witnesses, lots of reports, forensic evidence that has to be gathered and that takes time. Once it’s prepared. Crown Council then has to review all of this material and take some time to review to make sure they have a good understanding of the file.”

While the RCMP can recommend charges, the Crown must approve them – something that only happens after they have had time to review the investigator’s findings.