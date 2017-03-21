Surveillance footage of one of the suspects courtesy of the Prince George RCMP

Prince George RCMP now have an image of one of the suspect’s in this morning’s break and enter in the Hart, thanks to a surveillance camera.

Police received a call just after 6 am and found a vehicle had smashed into a business so thieves could gain access. A quantity of alcohol was taken by the suspects who fled shortly after.

Investigators believe a stolen pickup truck may have been used during the break-in, possibly a red 2007 Ford F-250 truck that was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Central Street 4:45 am. The truck has a lift kit with a BC license plate of FC-8966.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.