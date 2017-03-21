Prince George RCMP now have an image of one of the suspect’s in this morning’s break and enter in the Hart, thanks to a surveillance camera.
Police received a call just after 6 am and found a vehicle had smashed into a business so thieves could gain access. A quantity of alcohol was taken by the suspects who fled shortly after.
Investigators believe a stolen pickup truck may have been used during the break-in, possibly a red 2007 Ford F-250 truck that was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Central Street 4:45 am. The truck has a lift kit with a BC license plate of FC-8966.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.